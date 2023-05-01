SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 493,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 255,103 shares.The stock last traded at $56.65 and had previously closed at $56.97.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth $1,682,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 242.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.