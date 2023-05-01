SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 166,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 92,635 shares.The stock last traded at $31.06 and had previously closed at $31.11.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

