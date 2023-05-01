SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stake Increased by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,217.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME remained flat at $49.40 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 551,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,591. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

