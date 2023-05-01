Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.58-2.68 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.13.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.