Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Lowered to GBX 805

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Analysts forecast that Standard Chartered will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

