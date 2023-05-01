Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) PT Lowered to GBX 805

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 870 ($10.87) to GBX 805 ($10.05) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCBFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Standard Chartered Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.72.
About Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.