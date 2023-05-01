Standard Motor Products (SMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP opened at $36.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

