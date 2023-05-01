Starbucks (SBUX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2023 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

4/1/2023 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2023 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,231. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.12. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

