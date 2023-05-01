Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $214,117,510,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 185,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

