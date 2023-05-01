Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the quarter. Stellantis makes up 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stellantis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.72. 1,380,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.1664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

