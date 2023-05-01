Stem (NYSE:STEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.08

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1652274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,472 shares of company stock worth $300,029. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after buying an additional 350,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,183,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,095,000 after buying an additional 157,590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 3,033,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stem by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,039,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 294,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the first quarter valued at $30,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

