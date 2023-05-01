Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.59. 310,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

See Also

