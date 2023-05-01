Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $70.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

