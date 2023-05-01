Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $290.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $217.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

