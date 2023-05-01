Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 1st (AMLLF, CFX, CHKP, COIN, CRWD, CYBR, FTNT, GIL, IMO, ISEE)

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 1st:

AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.