Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 1st (AMLLF, CFX, CHKP, COIN, CRWD, CYBR, FTNT, GIL, IMO, ISEE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 1st:

AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 500.com Limited.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.

