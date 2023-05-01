Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 1st (AMLLF, CFX, CHKP, COIN, CRWD, CYBR, FTNT, GIL, IMO, ISEE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 1st:
AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its maintains rating reiterated by analysts at 500.com Limited.
Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Real Matters (TSE:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.
Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.
Tokyo Tatemono (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its maintains rating reaffirmed by analysts at 92 Resources Corp.
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.