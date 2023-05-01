Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 60,921 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average volume of 36,137 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $233,033.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,901 shares of company stock worth $2,093,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,216. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $91.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

