StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 50.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.02 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $97,400.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing targeted therapies to redefine treatment for biomarker-specific patient populations. It also focuses on researching small molecule oncology compounds with a biomarker-driven approach that targets genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells to deliver new therapies for patients suffering from aggressive hematologic.

