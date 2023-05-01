StockNews.com Downgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

RES stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 83.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 212,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

