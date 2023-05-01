StockNews.com Downgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
RPC Price Performance
RES stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $11.40.
RPC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,866 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 83.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 160,443 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 212,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RPC
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPC (RES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.