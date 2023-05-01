StockNews.com Downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $86.24 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.36.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

