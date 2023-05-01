StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carver Bancorp (CARV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.