StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

