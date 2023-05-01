StockNews.com Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV opened at $150.74 on Thursday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.