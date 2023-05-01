StockNews.com Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.45.

US Foods stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,695,656 shares of company stock worth $298,671,741. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

