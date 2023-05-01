StockNews.com Upgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Strong-Buy

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

PAM stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.78. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $590,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 16.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

