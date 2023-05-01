Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Achieves $82.52 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $82.52 million and $54.81 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.39 or 0.06463500 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00059577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00021147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,653,585 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

