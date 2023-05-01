Streamr (DATA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Streamr has a market capitalization of $25.72 million and $1.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

