Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Head-To-Head Survey

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inari Medical and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 7 0 2.88 Stryker 0 8 12 0 2.60

Inari Medical presently has a consensus target price of $89.11, suggesting a potential upside of 34.16%. Stryker has a consensus target price of $283.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Stryker.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $383.47 million 9.41 -$29.27 million ($0.55) -120.76 Stryker $18.45 billion 6.16 $2.36 billion $6.17 48.57

This table compares Inari Medical and Stryker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -7.63% -7.03% -5.97% Stryker 12.78% 22.39% 9.85%

Summary

Stryker beats Inari Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment focuses on implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and extremity surgeries, and cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

