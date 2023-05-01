Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $22.67 during midday trading on Monday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

