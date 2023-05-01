Summit Financial LLC Acquires 472 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $78.82 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

