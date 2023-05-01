Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $126.72 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

