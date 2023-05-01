Summit Financial LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3 %

AVGO opened at $626.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

