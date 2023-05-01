Summit Financial LLC Invests $578,000 in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Separately, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

OUSA stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $792.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

