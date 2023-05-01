Summit Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 33,451 shares worth $1,276,344. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $34.31 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.