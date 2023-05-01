Summit Financial LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.08.

NYSE PH opened at $324.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.10 and a 200-day moving average of $313.22. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

