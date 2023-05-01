Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

