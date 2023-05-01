Summit Financial LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

