Summit Financial LLC Sells 7,996 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $72.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.