SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 824,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 1,507,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,388. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

