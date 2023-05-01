Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $31.32 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

See Also

