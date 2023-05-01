Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.98–$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.34 million.

Surmodics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,793. The firm has a market cap of $325.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

A number of brokerages have commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Featured Stories

