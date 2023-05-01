SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $348.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,718. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 100,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

