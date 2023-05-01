Synthetix (SNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.48 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00008327 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $631.56 million and approximately $22.48 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 317,648,686 coins and its circulating supply is 258,796,193 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

