T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.55.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.76. 372,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day moving average is $145.24. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

