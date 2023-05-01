Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,783 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $40,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 300,077 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

