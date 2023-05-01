Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 925,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 1,547,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,197 shares of company stock worth $21,611,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after buying an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $103,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

