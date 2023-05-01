Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $47.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 2.4 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,197 shares of company stock worth $21,611,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.