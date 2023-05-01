Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.23

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,197 shares of company stock worth $21,611,351. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,728,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,900,000 after buying an additional 205,368 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,226,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,920,000 after buying an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,736,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

