TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARFGet Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in owning a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on March 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

