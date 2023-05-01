TD Securities Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$32.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
AP.UN opened at C$22.78 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$22.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
