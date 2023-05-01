TD Securities Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$32.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 0.0 %

AP.UN opened at C$22.78 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$22.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In other news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

