TD Securities Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$78.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$62.90.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK.B opened at C$63.11 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$66.04. The stock has a market cap of C$31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

