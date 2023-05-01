TD Securities Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$51.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Cameco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.76. 629,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.82. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$26.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70. The stock has a market cap of C$16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$524.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 1.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.0250576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total transaction of C$47,112.00. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

