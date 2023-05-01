TD Securities Lowers Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to C$14.50

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEGXF opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

